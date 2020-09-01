2021: PDP’s best chance to reclaim Anambra — Aspirant

Dr Ifedi Okwenna, a governorship aspirant in Anambra says the 2021 election is the best chance for the People Democratic Party (PDP), to reclaim the state.



Okwenna, a former Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology in Anambra made this known when he declared his intention to contest election in Awka on Tuesday.



He said PDP had played opposition politics in Anambra enough since it lost power to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in 2006.



He said that only the best candidate produced through a free, fair, credible and acceptable primary would suffice.



Okwenna said he was the most qualified from the pool of those who had indicated interest to contest the election judging from his academic, administrative and technocrat credential.



The aspirant, who hails from Anambra South Senatorial District, urged the party to listen to the general opinion of the people and consider giving the ticket to the zone.



He said that the national working committee would expect the state to do what it considered best.



“Some of us, the aspirants, had met and resolved that whoever wins the ticket will enjoy the support of others, but the primary must not only be fair and acceptable but must be seen to be so.



“I am submitting myself to serve because I am the best man for the job.



“There is need to move Anambra from where we are to where we want to be. In the last 16 years we have witnessed the rise and fall of Anambra.



“This is the best chance for the PDP to return to Anambra Government House which is our rightful place.



“We have played opposition enough, only the best candidate from a credible primary election can take us there,” he said.



Okwenna said he would run an idea and innovation-driven government based on his five-point agenda and 27 strategies aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals in 2030.



Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the PDP Chairman in Anambra, lauded Okwenna for his courage to join the league of aspirants on the party’s platform.



Nwobu said the number and quality of governorship hopeful who have declared their intentions to contest in PDP was a testimony of the strength of the party and confidence of members in its leadership.



He assured that the party would conduct a primary election that would meet the satisfaction of aspirants, party stakeholders and acceptable to Anambra people. (NAN)