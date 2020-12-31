2021: Mark to government: let’s change narrative to inspire citizens

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged the federal government to strive hard to reverse the negative perception of Nigerians toward it by responding positively to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens in the New Year.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message to Nigerians marking the New Year said the negative perception about the country would be reversed if the deteriorating security situation improves significantly.

Such negative perception eroding the trust and confidence of the people includes but not limited to the unabating insecurity situations, killings, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and unemployment amongst others.

The former senate boss stressed: “we must approach the issues honestly and objectively. We must call a spade its rightful name.

“In a society where no one is sure of safety, means of livelihood or living in perpetual fear cannot guarantee steady investment or development.

“It is time for all citizens; both the government and the governed to collaborate and rise up in one accord to say enough is enough in order to save our country.

He added, “this is not the time for anyone to play the ostrich or politics over issues that affects our wellbeing. We cannot be neutral or partisan in the battle to save our country.”

The former Senate helmsman cautioned, “those who resort or cling to our emotional fault lines of ethnicity or religion for personal interest or self-preservation at the slightest compunction to think otherwise. This is the time to prove our patriotism and love for our country.”