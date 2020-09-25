2021 Legal Year: Cleric urges Judges to be just, truthful, honest in dispensing Justice

Share the news













A Muslim cleric, Ustaz Tanko Talle, has called on judicial officers to be just, truthful and honest in dispensing Justice and in all their dealings to guarantee a place for them in paradise.

Talle made the call at a special Juma’at service held at the Lokoja Central Mosque on Friday for the successful commencement of the 2021 Legal year in Kogi.

He said that righteousness was a prerequisite to accessing paradise as provided by Allah for his followers and implored judges to adhere to the basic tenets to guarantee their place in Aljanah.

Justice Abdulkareem Aruwa, Grand Khadi, Kogi State Sharia Court of Appeal, while speaking at the service, called for continued prayers for those in positions of authority and for Judges to dispense cases with the fear of Allah.

Aruwa explained that the special Juma’at service was to kick start the programme for the commencement of the Legal Year in view of the importance of prayers.

He described the judiciary as an important arm of government which should be given the necessary support in all spheres.

He also called for special prayers against all forms of crime and criminal activities in the society.

The Grand Khadi called for prayers for families who lost loved ones in the recent petrol tanker fire accident which claimed several lives in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Imam of Lokoja, Sheikh Muhammad Aminu Sha’aban, offered special prayers for the success of the 2021 Legal Year.

NAN also reports that the Chief Imam of the Council of Ulamau, Ustaz Abdullahi Mambo, prayed for the three Heads of Courts, management and staff of the state Judiciary. (NAN)

