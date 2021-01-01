2021: Lagos Council Chairmen task residents on rededicated commitment to community development

Some Local Government and Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairmen in Lagos State have urged residents to rededicate themselves to community progress and development. Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, Chairman, Agege Local Government Area, in his good will message, wished all residents, leaders and stakeholders of the council area a peaceful, productive and prosperous new year.

“I urge you all to rededicate yourselves to development, common good and shun actions capable of causing disharmony in our great community. “And don’t let us forget to continue to support this administration to fulfil the promises made during campaign, because I am on a mission to make Agege a better place.

“This is an unusual period, which calls for forbearance. So, it is imperative to adhere religiously to protocols in place to curtail the marauding COVID-19 so that Agege will be safe,’’ he said. Dr Kayode Omiyale, Chairman, Yaba Local Government Area, said it was indeed a priviledge and rare opportunity to end the year 2020 in a thankful manner. According to him, we are witnessing another year in spite the challenges that characterised 2020.

“May this year usher in good tidings and mark the beginning of greater exploits in our lives,’’ he said. Also, Mr Emmanuel Bamgboye, Chairman, Mushin Local Government Area, thanked Almighty God for all His protection, grace and blessings in 2020. Bamgboye said that God made the year a successful one with peace unity and harmony in the community.

“Despite the challenges in the year such as COVID-19, lockdown, EndSARS protests, looting of shops and vandalism of properties and others, we were able to achieve most of our campaign promises,’’ he said. According to him, the administration places priority on the area of health due to the novel virus pandemic.

He also said that other priority areas included education, empowerment, infrastructural development, roads construction and poverty alleviation. The council boss also thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his support and swift response in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He appreciated the members of his cabinet for their support and contribution toward the advancement of the community. “We are grateful to all residents of the council for their understanding and cooperation towards achieving more developmental projects this year despite the challenges.

“For our safety in the society, let us continue to abide by the rules of Lagos State Government and NCDC such as washing of hands with soap always, using hand sanitisers, maintaining two metres social distance and using face masks, “ he added.

Mr Fatai Ayoola, Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, said that the passing incidents of 2020 taught the global communities to be at alert on spontaneous life threatening events. “However, we are grateful that we survived the torrid moments. But my sincerest condolences go to families, institutions and other stakeholders who died and whose businesses became grounded.

“We launched the N100,000 grant scheme in 2019, but the programme became consistent in June 2020 till October 2020 before Ajeromi-Ifelodun council secretariat was looted, vandalized and razed down under the guise of #EndSARS protest in Oct. 20, 2020,” he said. Another council leader, Mr Alabi Kolade, Chairman, Bariga LCDA, said that the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 took the world by storm. According to him, the pandemic has become a household name in all communities of the world.

“Sadly, the world is still battling with this disease. “We appreciate you for being there throughout the year, our successes were borne out of your supports and prayers,” he said. Princess Samiat Bada, the Chairman of Ikosi Isheri LCDA, said that 𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋 2020 was 𝖺 𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗒 𝗍𝗋𝗒𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗅𝖽, 𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗋𝖾 𝗐𝖾 𝗁𝖺𝖽 𝗍𝗈 𝖼𝗈𝗉𝖾 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖢𝖮𝖵𝖨𝖣-19 𝗌𝖼𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗀𝖾.

“𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝖺𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗆𝗂𝖼 𝗀𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗍𝗅𝗒 𝖺𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗈𝗆𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗀𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗇𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝖺𝗍 𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝗅𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗅𝗌. “𝖨𝗄𝗈𝗌𝗂-𝗂𝗌𝗁𝖾𝗋𝗂 𝖫𝖢𝖣𝖠 𝗂𝗌 𝗇𝗈𝗍 𝗅𝖾𝖿𝗍 𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝖿𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗍𝗁 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗈𝗎𝗍𝖻𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗄 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗎𝖻𝗌𝖾𝗊𝗎𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖤𝖭𝖣𝖲𝖠𝖱𝖲 𝗇𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗐𝗂𝖽𝖾 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗄𝖾. “𝖧𝗈𝗐𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋, 𝖺𝗆𝗂𝖽𝗌𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅 𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗀𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗒𝖾𝖺𝗋, 𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝖺𝖽𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗐𝖺𝗌 𝖺𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗋𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽 𝗇𝗎𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗌 𝖺𝖼𝗁𝗂𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗌 𝗐𝗁𝗂𝗅𝖾 𝗋𝗎𝗇𝗇𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝗇 𝖺𝗅𝗅-𝖾𝗇𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝖺𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗀𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗇𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗂𝗌 𝖽𝖾𝗏𝗈𝗂𝖽 𝗈𝖿 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗀𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗅𝗂s𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇,” she said.

Mr Yusuf Sakiru, Chairman, Ayobo Ipaja LCDA, said that year 2021 calls for extreme caution, care and understanding of the COVID-19. He called on residents to abide by the guidelines and safety measures against COVID-19.

“On our part, we renew our commitment to make 2021 a year of great expectations, rededication and also to inspire hope amongst us all, may year 2021 be a glorious and fulfilling year for us all,” he prayed. (NAN)