2021 holds greater prospects, Uba Sani predicts

Malam Uba Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central District has congratulated Nigerians on the coming New Year and specifically saluted the resilience of the people of Kaduna and the support of his constituency the Kaduna Central, in a New Year message on Thursday.

Predicting that the year 2021 hold greater prospects for all, Uba Sani noted however that it took courage, resilience, perseverance and total faith in God to have crossed over from 2020

Happy New Year to the good people of Nigeria, the resilient and industrious citizens of Kaduna State, and my ever supportive constituents, the indomitable people of Kaduna Central.

“The Year 2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging and difficult years ever experienced in our life time. “Economic difficulties occasioned by the rampaging COVID-19 wrecked havoc on households, communities and nations. We were pushed to the limits. But we are unbroken,” he said.

He observed that with renewed efforts the people shall overcome but warned against guards.

“We must remain vigilant and comply with all the COVID-19 protocols so that we can remain safe before the vaccine reaches our shores,” he said.

He said that though the Nigerian economy may be in bad shape, leaders are however confronting the challenges with determination and courage.

“With the measures being vigorously pursued by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, I am confident that the nation will be out of the “economic woods” very soon,” he said, adding that the poverty alleviation programmes will be aggressively implemented in 2021.

“The insecurity bedevilling the country will also be decisively tackled in 2021. I see Nigerians heaving a sigh of relief in 2021. I see a greater Nigeria.

“Kaduna State is in safe hands. Governor Nasir El-Rufai is only just starting. He will take his infrastructural drive to a higher level in 2021. He is fashioning new and better strategies with security agencies to degrade the bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorizing our dear state.

“Let us close ranks and give our dynamic Governor the support he needs to make our state a model of development.

Promising to redouble my efforts in serving his constituency, Senator Uba said he will vigorously pursue the passage of some pro-people and high impact bills in the Senate.

“I will come up with new economic empowerment programmes and sustain the existing ones. I will rapidly respond to all issues concerning my people.

“I will network and attract investors to our constituency. I call on our people to sustain their support for me. Together we shall take our unique and strategic Senatorial District to greater heights,” he said.