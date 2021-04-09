The Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare Board says receiving of COVID-19 vaccination will begin on Saturday, April 10 for intending pilgrims of 2021 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Babatunde Salau, made this known to newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta.

According to Salau, the COVID-19 vaccination for intending pilgrims is in accordance with the directives of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Salau, noted that the vaccination was scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday April 11, from 9.00am, saying it was compulsory for all intending pilgrims.

He urged all intending pilgrims to visit the board’s secretariat complex, Block B, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta with their payment receipts for the purpose of identification and clearance for the vaccine.

The executive secretary said that those who had been vaccinated at their Local Government Areas, had no need to repeat the first dose, but should bring their vaccination card for necessary documentation.

He urged them to obey COVID-19 safety protocols by using their facemasks. (NAN)

