The Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, says intending pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj must take the COVID-19 vaccine before allowed into Saudi Arabia.

The chairman made the disclosure during a sensitisation programme for pilgrims officers in the 44 Local Government Areas in the state, on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the hajj.

Sale said at the event on Thursday in Kano that all intending pilgrims should endeavour to take the vaccine.

“There is no sickness without cure, it is acceptable and important to take the vaccine if you must go for Hajj.”

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the board, Abba Dambatta also stressed the need for people to get vaccinated.

He disclosed that all intending pilgrims will be administered the vaccine before departure, to reduce risks of infection.

Also, Halima Mujinyawa, a staff of Kano State Immunisation Office, said those who refused to be vaccinated would not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

“If you refuse to collect the vaccine you will be deported back to your country,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board chairman and executive secretary, as well as all the 44 pilgrims officers received the COVID-19 vaccine.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

