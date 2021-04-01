2021 Hajj: Intending pilgrims must take COVID-19 vaccine – Official

The of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, says intending pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj must take the COVID-19 vaccine before allowed Saudi Arabia.

The made the disclosure during a sensitisation programme for pilgrims officers in the 44 Local Government Areas in the state, on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the hajj.

Sale said at the event on Thursday in Kano all intending pilgrims endeavour to take the vaccine.

“There no sickness without cure, it acceptable and important to take the vaccine if you must go for Hajj.”

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the board, Abba Dambatta also stressed the for people to get vaccinated.

He disclosed all intending pilgrims will be administered the vaccine before departure, to reduce risks of .

Also, Halima Mujinyawa, a staff of Kano State Immunisation Office,  said those who refused to be vaccinated would not be allowed to Saudi Arabia.

“If you refuse to collect the vaccine you will be deported back to ,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the board and executive secretary, as well as all the 44 pilgrims officers received the COVID-19 vaccine.(NAN)

