2021: FCTA presents N45.5b national priority capital budget proposal

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will spend N45.5 billion for its 2021 National Priority Capital projects.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the minister made the disclosure when he presented the FCT 2021 national capital budget proposal to the Senate Committee on the FCT.

Bello explained that the figure is contained in the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly on Oct. 8, 2020.

The minister said that the allocation is to sustain the implementation of critical projects both in the Federal Capital City (FCC) and the Satellite Towns.

Bello also presented a list of 28 proposed priority projects to be funded from the budgetary proposal which he said were intended for the completion of on-going projects.

“In their selection, priority attention was accorded to the completion of current projects. Accordingly, the entire projects in the 2021 budgets are for such projects”.

“Some of the projects to be funded from this budget proposal include the construction of the Southern Parkway from the Christian Center to Ring Road One.

“Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Outer Northern Expressway Project Lot II (Kubwa Road from the Federal Civil Service College to the Villa Roundabout), Rehabilitation of and Expansion of the Airport Expressway (project Lot I) and the completion of the International Vocational Institute, Utako, and four comprehensive Science and Technical Colleges in Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Karshi.

“Others includes provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Bwari Area Council, Rehabilitation of the National Assembly Complex, design and construction of the Nigeria Cultural Center and Millennium Tower, and development of the Idu Industrial Area Engineering Infrastructure.”

The minister also disclosed that in the case of the millennium Tower project, the Administration is working on a number of hybrid financing options to complete the project which will include an appropriate dose of public/private partnership.

“This is to ensure the commencement of commercial activities at the national monument.”

Speaking on the 2020 budget, Bello said its performance was impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He revealed that the pandemic necessitated the downward review of the initial allocation of N62,407,154,360.00 to N29,657,154,360.00. Of this sum, he said, N15,000,000,000.00 or 51% has so far been released.

On his part, the Chairman Senate Committee on the FCT, Senator Abubakar Kyari, lamented that the annual budgetary allocation to the FCT had declined over the years.

Kyaro said that the committee, in discharging its duties, will be transparent, fair, courageous and always be guided by the dictates of the constitution and rules of parliamentary convention.

On the entourage of the FCT Minister to the national assembly were the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Umar Jibrin, and other senior relevant staff of the FCTA. (NAN)