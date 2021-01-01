2021: FCT minister urges residents to demonstrate principle of togetherness, resist disunity

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged Abuja residents to continue to demonstrate the principle of togetherness and resist efforts to cause disharmony within their ranks.

Bello in his New Year message on Friday in Abuja said that the FCT was built on a foundation of unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

“This is exemplified as we battled COVID-19 in 2020.

“It demonstrated, in more ways than one, that the idea behind the founding of the FCT was not misplaced.

“As residents of the FCT, maintaining the dream of a united and indivisible Nigeria is an obligation we owe to our dear country.

“On behalf of the entire management and staff of the FCT Administration, I wish all residents of the Federal Capital Territory, a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

“The year 2020 was one of the most challenging years in living memory, not only in the FCT but indeed across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ Bello said.

He expressed appreciation, on behalf of the FCT Administration and residents, to all health personnel involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“We salute their courage and pray that those who have paid the supreme price in the course of this battle should continue to rest in peace,’’ he prayed.

He reminded residents that the most effective way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic was to adhere to the established health protocols of facial covering, hand washing and physical distancing.

According to him, following these simple public health instructions will help in controlling the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 which has proven to be more aggressive than the first wave.

“I, therefore, appeal to residents to please continue to adhere to these health protocols as we step into the New Year.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to all individuals, corporate organisations, government agencies and non-governmental organisations who, despite the challenging times, provided palliatives and other forms of support to vulnerable members of our society.’’

The minister reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to its core mandate, which is the development of a capital territory that every Nigerian would be proud to call home.

He said the administration remains committed to meeting all its obligations to the residents of the FCT.

“We pray for the guidance of the Almighty in 2021 as we face the rigours of nation-building,’’ the minister said. (NAN)