2021 Convention: NGE assures members safety in Kano

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) says its planned two-day convention in Kano will go ahead the -19 restrictions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Federal Government, on Monday, unveiled the -19 restrictions.

NGE had scheduled the convention to hold between May 30 and June 2.
Mary Atolagbe, General Secretary NGE, in a statement on , therefore, gave assurance of the of members during the convention.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services and Civil Defence Corps have mobilised to guarantee the security of members during the convention.

She, however, said the convention would hold in strict compliance with -19 protocols.

“The Guild is liaising with the Kano State COVID-19 Committee for pre-emptive measures to safeguard the health of members.

“Members are assured of adequate security right from the airport to the hotels and the venue of the convention,’’ Atolagbe said. (NAN)

