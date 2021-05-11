The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) says its planned two-day convention in Kano will go ahead despite the new COVID-19 restrictions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government, on Monday, unveiled the new COVID-19 restrictions.

NGE had scheduled the convention to hold between May 30 and June 2.

Mary Atolagbe, General Secretary NGE, in a statement on Tuesday, therefore, gave assurance of the safety of members during the convention.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services and Civil Defence Corps have been mobilised to guarantee the security of members during the convention.

She, however, said that the convention would hold in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“The Guild is liaising with the Kano State COVID-19 Committee for pre-emptive safety measures to safeguard the health of members.

“Members are assured of adequate security right from the airport to the hotels and the venue of the convention,’’ Atolagbe said. (NAN)

