2021 CAF Beach Soccer: Senegal, Morocco and Uganda reach semi-finals

May 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Sports 0



Title holders Senegal, Morocco and Uganda on Wednesday joined Mozambique in the semi-finals the 2021 CAF Beach Soccer Nations Cup (AFCON) taking place in Saly, Senegal.

In the final group matches, Senegal defeated Tanzania 3-1 in Group A while Morocco beat Egypt 4-3 in Group B.

Senegal won Group A with 6 points with Uganda in place with 3 points. Teams in that group played only two matches each Congo withdrew at the minute, giving no reason.

In Group B, Mozambique won all their three matches to win the group with 9 points. Morocco runners up with 6 points after winning two matches.

Third-placed teams, Tanzania in Group A, and Egypt in Group B, knocked out title-winning contention, receding to play in a consolation match to determine 5th and 6th places in the final standings.

That match be played on Friday.

The semi-finals, also to be played on Friday, be as follows:

Senegal vs Morocco and Mozambique vs Uganda. (PANA/NAN)

