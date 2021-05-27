Title holders Senegal, Morocco and Uganda on Wednesday joined Mozambique in the semi-finals of the 2021 CAF Beach Soccer Nations Cup (AFCON) taking place in Saly, Senegal.

In the final group matches, Senegal defeated Tanzania 3-1 in Group A while Morocco beat Egypt 4-3 in Group B.

Senegal won Group A with 6 points with Uganda in second place with 3 points. Teams in that group played only two matches each because DR Congo withdrew at the last minute, giving no reason.

In Group B, Mozambique won all their three matches to win the group with 9 points. Morocco were runners up with 6 points after winning two matches.

Third-placed teams, Tanzania in Group A, and Egypt in Group B, were knocked out of title-winning contention, receding to play in a consolation match to determine 5th and 6th places in the final standings.

That match will be played on Friday.

The semi-finals, also to be played on Friday, will be as follows:

Senegal vs Morocco and Mozambique vs Uganda. (PANA/NAN)

