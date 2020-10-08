2021 budget’ll stimulate economy, protect Nigerians in diaspora — Rep

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yakub Buba (APC-Adamawa) says the 2021 budget will stimulate the economy and ensure business development.

Buba said this while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2021 budget estimates of N13.8 trillion to the National Assembly for passage on Thursday.

He said that the directive of the president to all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to concentrate on existing projects, rather than starting new ones would ensure stability.

Buba said that the house would make sure that the January to December budget cycle was maintained by speedily and thoroughly considering the estimates laid by the president.