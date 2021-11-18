2021 budget: Katsina Govt. expended over N2.9bn on education – Masari

The Katsina State Government expended a total of N2,982,842,473 on education during the 2021 fiscal year, Gov. Aminu Masari has said.

The governor disclosed this at the presentation of the proposed 2022 budget estimate before the state’s House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Masari said that the state government has committed a lot of resources to the development of education in Katsina State.

“The sum of N306,250,000.00 was utilised for procurement of Biology, Chemistry and Physics equipment/materials for distribution to 49 secondary schools in the state.

“Books for junior and senior secondary schools and library furniture worth N33,186,040.00 were purchased and distributed to secondary schools.

“Also the sum of N69,915,000.00 was expended on the production of Continuous Assessment Booklets for Junior and Senior Secondary School students,” the governor said.

According to Masari, some items of furniture were purchased for Dandagoro and Abukur Primary Schools at the cost of N72,000,000.00.

He said that in its effort to provide adequate security in schools and colleges across the state, the government had installed solar lights and erected perimeter fence in some of the schools.

“And also installation of security wire, watch towers, among other things in some affected secondary schools across the state at the cost of over N300 million.

“Primary education has under the 2021 financial year received serious attention of the state government. 78 new classrooms with 39 offices and 39 stores were constructed at the cost of N355,680,000.00.

“Another set of 238 new classrooms without offices and stores were constructed at the cost of N892,500,000.00.

“In addition, 278 blocks of cubicle VIP toilets were constructed in so many primary schools across the state at the cost of N116,300,000.00.

“Similarly, 52 hand pump boreholes were provided in some selected primary schools at the cost of N87,620,000.00.” the governor disclosed.

Masari explained that the renovation/ rehabilitation of 129 blocks of 334 classrooms, 106 offices and 100 stores was executed in some selected primary schools across the state at the cost of N972,725,810.93.

“Also, 13,440 sets of 2-seater pupils’ furniture were provided to some primary schools across the state at the cost of N344,064,000.00 in addition to 676 sets of teachers’ furniture at the cost of N19,468,800.00.

“On the other hand, 1,144 sets of 1-seater ECCDE furniture were provided at the cost of N30,602,000.00 with 32 sets of teachers furniture at the cost of N921,600.00.

“While four ECCDE Games Village were provided in some selected primary schools at the cost of N3,529,131.52,’’ he said.

The governor listed other projects executed in primary schools under the 2021 financial year to include; the rehabilitation of structures at Quranic Model Primary School, Daura at the cost of N44,446,399.99.

” And rehabilitation of Isa Kaita Primary School, Katsina at the cost of N82,815,625.07, general rehabilitation of Idris Model primary School, Funtua, at the cost of N68,762,322.33,’’ Masari said.

The governor said that while some of the projects have been completed others are at various stages of execution.” Masari said. (NAN)

