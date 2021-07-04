2021 Army Day: NAOWA donates food items to new Zaria orphanage

The Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Zaria chapter, has donated food items to New Children , Zaria, as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2021 Day (NADCEL).

Mrs Bilkisu Ibrahim, Coordinator, Zaria chapter, who led a team of other members of the association to the orphanage on Friday in Zaria, said the gesture aimed to show their and support the good work being done by the management of the orphanage.

Ibrahim further reiterated everyone be involved in ensuring the less privileged in the were shown love and kindness in any way possible, as ‘’it costs nothing to spread love’’.

The Chief Assistant Social Welfare Officer of the orphanage, Mr Jafaru Bawa thanked NAOWA extending their hand of support to the children, praying God would bless the association remembering them.

In related development, Ibrahim also led the association members to a get-together organised with the wives of fallen Heroes at Chindit cantonment to climax the . (NAN)

