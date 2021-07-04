2021 Army Day: NAOWA donates food items to new Zaria orphanage

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Zaria chapter, has donated food items to New Children Home, Zaria, as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Mrs Bilkisu Ibrahim, Coordinator, Zaria chapter, who led a team of other members of the association to the orphanage on Friday in Zaria, said the gesture aimed to show their concern and support for the good work being done by the management of the orphanage.

Ibrahim further reiterated that everyone should be involved in ensuring that the less privileged in the society were shown love and kindness in any way possible, as ‘’it costs nothing to spread love’’.

The Chief Assistant Social Welfare Officer of the orphanage, Mr Jafaru Bawa thanked NAOWA for extending their hand of support to the children, praying that God would bless the association for remembering them.

In related development, Ibrahim also led the association members to a get-together organised with the wives of fallen Heroes at Chindit cantonment to climax the celebration. (NAN)

