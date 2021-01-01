2021: APC reassures Nigerians that the country will come out of all its challenges

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reassured that the country will come out of its challenges under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari with the cooperation of all stakeholders. The party said this in its new year message to Nigerians on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the Federal Government is taking necessary measures to resolve the country’s challenges.

The message was signed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, and Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, the committee’s secretary. The party noted that on account of difficult economic circumstances occasioned by the decline in economic activities, the country’s security challenges got escalated. It, however, said that Nigerians must unite and work together to bring about lasting solutions to the country’s challenges.

It added that though it had been very slow in getting Nigerian leaders at all levels irrespective of differences to appreciate and accept to work together, “we are surely and gradually getting there.” According to the APC, “recent events in the country had demonstrated the efficacy of how successful we could be as a country in overcoming our security challenges if we worked in unity. “Our party, its leadership and membership, join Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year: 2021, we are grateful to God Almighty for sparing our lives and blessing us to see this New Year.

“Surviving year 2020 was very difficult for humanity in every part of the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic as nations and governments had to shut down,” it said. The APC added that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted to a new normal with all its adverse consequences on human life while the struggle to save lives from the virus became the order of the day. It noted that many lives were unfortunately lost and millions of people suffered as a result of being infected by the corona virus.

It added that luckily, a vaccine had been successfully developed towards the end of 2020, saying that with the vaccine, nations of the world could begin to plan for a return to normal life. It expressed confidence that the Federal Government under President Buhari would take necessary measures to return Nigeria to pre-COVID-19 normal conditions. It said the party was, however, proud that its elected representatives in government were able to put Nigeria among countries of the world that successfully controlled the spread of the corona virus. The APC commended the effort of its elected representatives, adding that as a nation, “we must not rest on our oars.”

It stressed that everything must be done to improve the capacity of our health institutions to deliver world class health services to Nigerians in 2021. It assured that its elected representatives in government would continue to do their best and work for justice, peace and unity in every part of Nigeria according to its moto. “We will, at all times, recognise our challenges and work to resolve them. This means, we will constantly take steps to rebuild ourselves to be able to develop the capacity and competence to serve Nigerians. “Ability to rebuild ourselves requires that we are able to make changes internally in our party.

“As a party, we want to assure our members that our commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria is unwavering. “Our ability to constantly strengthen the structures of our party is part of our change credentials, a democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We are rebuilding our party to strengthen our democracy,” it said. (NAN)