2021 Achievers Award: Leading Industry Players to Brainstorm on Blueprint for Africa’s Development

Leading Industry players in Africa will gather at the 11th Edition of the African Achievers Awards to develop strategies and blueprints on how Africa can maximize investments from the diaspora that will put the continent on the path of sustainable economic development.

The African Achievers Awards is one of the most prestigious Africa and Africans-focused awards, which recognizes exceptional Africans for their contribution to the growth and development of the continent. This year’s edition is set to hold this Friday at Kensington Palace, London with the Ayanda Media Network appointed as consulting partner.

Preceding the awards will be an International Colloquium on December 9, 2021, to be held at the University of Cambridge, Hosted by Lord Simon Woolley, Master of Homerton College, Cambridge University.

The theme for this year’s International Summit and Awards ceremony at the African Achievers Awards 2021 is “Maximizing Diaspora Investments for Sustainable Development in Africa.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the African Achievers Awards, Dr Tonye Rex Idaminabo, stated that the choice of this year’s theme is a result of the need to tap into African diaspora expertise and resources to accelerate the process of realizing impressive economic growth and sustainable social transformation in Africa,” Idaminabo said.

“There is a dire need to tab, mobilize, and channel Diaspora investment in Africa to help address the growing demands for investment and employment in the continent. This year’s summit and awards ceremony, therefore, provides a platform for industry leaders in Africa to converge, and discuss strategies and develop a blueprint on how to mobilize diaspora investment opportunities for Africa,” he further said.

Idaminabo in a letter dated December 5th 2021, appointed the CEO of Ayanda Media Network, Ms Ayanda Ngwane, as the consulting media partner, to ensure the maximum success of the awards, following her outstanding performance in similar events over the years.

Created in 2010, the African Achievers Awards has become one of the most reputable awarding bodies on the African continent and unarguably the biggest annual gathering of influential African achievers. Over the years, the awards have honoured and celebrated great African trailblazers whose works have had a meaningful impact on building Africa, including worthy African political leaders, exceptional young achievers, passionate and dedicated community builders, and captains of industries.

On the side-line of the awards, African Achievers Awards Foundation will launch its Mentorship Program designed to raise the next generation of African trailblazers by identifying highly talented and emerging innovators and entrepreneurs across the African continent who are motivated and inspired to provide lasting solutions to the existing problems confronting the continent.

The programme will connect them- a minimum of one thousand mentees with already established industry leaders who are past honourees/ Alumni of the African Achievers Awards and will be provided with the necessary career tools, resources or start-up capital to help them achieve their set goals and career aspirations.

Some of the notable names who have been awardees at previous editions of the African Achievers Awards include Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu; H.E Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Former Chairperson the African Union; H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of the Republic of Tanzania; Dr Josephine Ojiambo, former Deputy Secretary-General of The Commonwealth; Dr Margaret Blick Kigozi, former Executive Director, Ugandan Sports Authority – who currently works as a consultant at United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO.

Others are, Late Rilwan Lukeman, former Secretary-General, OPEC; Divine Ndikhuluka, Former Chairperson, Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce; Late Prof. Atta Mills, former President of the Republic of Ghana; Mo Abudu, CEO Ebony Life Television; Kofi Annan Foundation; Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz; amongst others.

The Consulting Media partner, Ngwane, is a journalist by profession, TV host and Producer of Sharing with Ayanda TV Show who has been commended for her contribution to the industry and society. She is also the Editor in Chief of the Diplomatic Envoy Newsletter and Media Consultant with working experience that spans across the African Continent. Ngwane is a renowned PR/Media Consultant in Nigeria, Angola and South Africa. She was the Publicist for the 2015 Davos World Economic Forum(African Chapter) and African Women in Leadership Conference and PR Director for Goodwill Ambassador Awards and now the CEO of Ayanda Media Network.

She has expertise in TV productions, documentaries, blogging, TV commercials, Publishing, event coverage, public relations and communications campaigns.

Ngwane’s works and success stories precede her and she has attracted and continues to attract recommendations. Ngwane has designed and implemented a detailed marketing plan for content ad-sale, sponsorship and distribution that provided minimum gross income for the Media house of 2.4million dollars per year.

“Part of my professional media experiences entails that I designed a detailed concept and implementation plan for the channel’s broadcast operations infrastructure and technology, from system design to integration, which are intellectually proprietary innovations I conceived.

“I produced a project plan and work flowcharts with clear tasks, timelines and milestones. I selected and assembled a project team, made up of renowned professionals and assigned these tasks to them. I identified and acquired the most suitable technologies and experience to build the support infrastructure for press/broadcast operations in an environment such as Nigeria,” she said.

Ibrahim Aminu Ndakpoto at the Office of the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Upstream National Assembly Abuja described Ngwane as a definition of true journalism.

“My first contact with her was when she flew her crew into Ilorin for event coverage and I said to her how much are your charges? She said we don’t do reporting for money but to inform the populace. Ayanda media PR spans across Africa, Europe and the United States of America one thing you can’t take away from her is the Truth not driven by price but Service. I stand to say without contradiction Ayanda simply is the best PR company I know in Nigeria with very good new media coverage,” he said.

In addition to Media and public relations, Ngwane is thriving in the international business space. She is set to launch an 80% Oud perfume brand and pure organic skin-care line in partnership with Woolworth. Ngwane is a mother to amazing children and core humanitarian with foundations that cater shelters, medical and educational support/care to refugees especially women and children.

