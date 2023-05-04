2021-2023 NDDC Budget Proposal: Reps task commission on projects with value addition 

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has tasked the commission on embarking on critical projects that would add value to the people of the region.

Rep. Tunji Ojo, Chairman, House Committee on NDDC said this at the consolidated 2021-2023 Budget Proposal by the commission on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the committee was aware of the need of the region, adding that it was high time the NDDC served the purpose and appreciated the destinies of the Niger Delta region.

According to him, you need to implement critical projects that will add value to our people. the people are in need of renewed hope and this should be provided.

He said the house was ready to work with the commission and also stand against it when necessary, adding that it would not be business as usual.

“When we need to stand against you, we will and when we need to cooperate with you we will not hesitate. The overall good of the region is our priority.”

He said the committee hoped that with the new management, things would no longer remain the same in the region, adding that the house would not hesitate to activate the law if violated.

According to him, we will not hesitate to activate the law needed to stop misuse of resources and abuse of power, we have waited four years to constitute this board.

“The people are hungry for development not ego fight, blame game or bulk passing. the people of the region need hope. we can’t afford to loose this, ” he said.

He urged the management of NDDC to be en enhancer of their profiles and not a dent, urging them to also work for the region.

Speaking, Mr Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director, NDDC said that being a legislative aid before being promoted as MD of NDDC, he knew the nitty gritty of the work they were saddled with as management of NDDC

“Since we assumed office, we have had the best relationship as against the information that we were going to have issues with members of the national assembly.

” The house has given us the needed cooperation. We know the task is huge, we met a lot of dysfunctional situations in the commission and we have tried to correct a few, especially internal organisation.

” it makes no sense to blame the past but we have to pick up from where we met the situation and improve on the successes of our predecessors and correct their mistakes.”

He said that a lot happened in the past that prevented the commission from presenting the budget, adding that, ” now we are here to present the 2021 -2023 consolidated budget proposal.” (NAN)