2020 World Kidney Day: Experts call for regular checkup

Some experts on Thursday charged Nigerians to maintain healthy lifestyle and go for regular checkup to prevent kidney disease.

The experts spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the 2020 World Kidney Day programme organised by Alimosho General Hospital in conjunction with the Lagos State Renal project.

NAN reports that the theme for the 2020 World Kidney Day is “Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere.”

Dr Madewa Adebajo, the Medical Director of the hospital, said that the programme was organised to create awareness about kidney disease.

Adebajo noted that kidney disease was on the increase and could only be prevented through concerted effort to reduce it.

“The World Kidney Day is a significant day like every other health days that were marked globally.

“We have observed that kidney disease is on the rise and there is a need to constantly educate people on how to prevent this disease.

“People should pay more attention to the kind of lifestyle they live and protect their kidney because once there is a kidney challenge, it seems to be pretty bad,’’ he said.

Dr Theophilus Umeizudike, a Consultant Nephrologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), said that close to 850million people were affected by kidney disease, stressing that it is a silent killer.

Umeizudike said that most people had kidney disease without knowing, due to irregular medical checkup.

“Kidney disease is on the increase, more people are getting infected without knowing because it is in five stages.

“Most people affected are in stage one or two and at that stage, they don’t have symptoms and that makes it a silent killer because it progresses to a stage where dialysis or transplant is required.

“So, the most risk factor that make people prone to the disease are untreated diabetes and blood pressure as well as hepatitis B and C infection, HIV and other health conditions, if not properly managed.

“Other things attributed to the causes also included herbal concoction, long term intake of anti- inflammatory drugs and self medication.

“People should go for regular test or go for kidney scan to know the state or condition of their kidney,’’ he said.

Also, Dr Jane Bakare, Head, Department of Medicine, Alimosho General Hospital, said that regular checkup was key in preventing the disease.

“The earlier the disease is detected the earlier it can be prevented from progressing into an irreversible stage because prevention is better than cure.

“The programme here today is all about educating people to imbibe a healthy lifestyle and remain active some people spend close to 10 hours on their phones, they don’t engage in any form of exercise which is beneficial to their health.

“A lot of young people are also down with this disease because it cut across all ages,’’ she said.

NAN reports that free medical screening was carried out on participants at the programme.