2020 UTME: JAMB suspends registration in 243 centres nationwide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the ongoing registration exercise for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 243 centres across the country.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Lagos.

According to him, the suspension of the exercise in the affected centres is to allow the board conduct a third party recruitment examination, scheduled for Jan. 16.

“The reason for the suspension of the exercise in the 243 centres nationwide by the board is that the centres are likely going to be used for third-party recruitment examination and we do not want to create any overcrowding.

“However, the registration exercise will resume again in those centres nationwide, on Jan. 17.

“The board regrets any inconvenience the suspension might have caused the candidates,” he said.

Benjamin added that the list of the affected centres was on the board’s website www.jamb.gov.ng.

NAN reports that the registration of candidates for this year’s Computer- Based Test (CBT) commenced nationwide on Jan. 13. (NAN)