2020: Tambuwal signs N202bn budget, applauds APC controlled Assembly

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Friday night assented to the 2020 appropriation bill of N202 billion into law.

He also applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled House of Assembly, for their patriotism and unflinching commitment to the collective good of the people of the state.

Tambuwal assenting to the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law with the Speaker of the House, Achida and Chief of Staff

“The Assembly, despite being controlled by the APC, which is in the majority has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state,” the governor noted.

He assured that the gesture shall not be misplaced.

“This gesture shall not be misplaced. Members of SOHA must be commended for their uncommon patriotism to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Sokoto state. That is the crux of our commitment, which supersede party affiliations,” Tambuwal emphasized.

He applauded the Assembly for its speedy consideration of the budget in three weeks, in line with the World Bank benchmark.

“The ball is now in the court of the executive to ensure proper implementation of the budget. We will work closely with the parliament in doing so,” he further assured.

Presenting the bill to the governor for assent, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House, Aminu Muhammad Achida, noted that the Assembly was aware of the achievements of the administration despite financial constraints.

“The implementation of the 2019 budget has recorded a lot in the areas of education, health and rural development as well as many others.

“We will continue to accelerate the passage of any bill that is meant to improve the lots of the people of the state,” explained.

Achida commended the executive for “its record achievement in the modest improvement of internally generated revenue (IGR).

He affirmed that the budget 2020 of N202 billion presented to the assembly by the executive earlier in the month, was approved in totality.