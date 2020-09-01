2020  SSCE: NECO gives Sept. 10th deadline for registrations 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Examination Council (NECO) has given Thursday 10th September as deadline for registration of schools and candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In a statement by the Registrar/Chief Executive, NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the examination body noted that the decision is to enable efficient and effective planning for logistics needed for the conduct of the exam.

“The National Examinations Council (NECO) wishes to remind all stakeholders and the general public that the deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is Thursday, 10th September, 2020.

“And will not be subject to extension as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“This is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal).

“NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on 5th October, 2020 and end on 18th November, 2020.

“We also use this opportunity to notify all stakeholders that the schedule and Examination Time-Table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released,” the statement reads.