2020 Recruitment of Police Constables: Medical Screening holds from November 23

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has invited all successful candidates in the recently concluded Computer-Based Test (CBT) in the ongoing 2020 recruitment to come for medical screening exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Police Headquarters, Abuja, CP Frank Mba.

Mba explained that the screening exercise will hold on Tuesday at designated Police Clinics/Hospitals in the seventeen (17) Police Zonal Commands across the country.

He stated,”The Nigeria Police Force invites all candidates who were successful in the recently concluded Computer-Based Test (CBT) in the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise, for the next stage of the recruitment process which is the Medical Screening Exercise.

“The medical screening exercise is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, 23rd November, 2021 to Monday, 6th December, 2021, 0800HRS – 1500HRS daily, at designated Police Clinics/Hospitals in the seventeen (17) Police Zonal Commands across the country.

“Consequently, candidates who participated in the recruitment screening CBT are to check their application status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and print out their medical screening slip, if qualified.

“The medical screening exercise will be conducted by the Nigeria Police Medical Services at the following centres:

i. Zone 1: (Kano and Jigawa States) – Bompai Cottage Hospital, Kano;

ii. Zone 2: (Lagos and Ogun States) – Cottage Hospital, Police College Ikeja;

iii. Zone 3: (Adamawa and Taraba States) – Police Clinic Yola Adamawa State;

iv. Zone 4: (Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States) – Police Cottage Hospital, Makurdi;

v. Zone 5: (Edo and Delta States) – Magnus Eweka Police Cottage Hospital, Plot 15 Dennis Osadebey Avenue GRA Benin City;

vi. Zone 6: (Akwa Ibom and Cross River States) – Police Clinic, Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar;

vii. Zone 7: (FCT and Niger State) – MD Abubakar Police Hospital, Dei-Dei;

viii. Zone 8: (Kogi and Kwara States) – Police Clinic Lokoja, Kogi State;

ix. Zone 9: (Abia, Ebonyi and Imo States) – Police Hospital, Bende Road Umuahia;

x. Zone 10: (Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States) – Police Training School Clinic, Sokoto;

xi. Zone 11: (Osun and Oyo States) – Police Clinic Osogbo, Osun State;

xii. Zone 12: (Bauchi and Gombe States) – Police Clinic Bauchi;

xiii. Zone 13: (Anambra and Enugu States) – Police Hospital, CPS Awka;

xiv. Zone 14: (Kaduna and Katsina States) – Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital Katsina;

xv. Zone 15: (Borno and Yobe States) – Police College Clinic, Maiduguri;

xvi. Zone 16: (Bayelsa and Rivers States) – Police Clinic Yenagoa, Bayelsa State;

xvii. Zone 17: (Ekiti and Ondo States) – Police Hospital, Akure.

“Candidates are to appear at the various screening venues in their clean white T-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory requirements:

i. National Identity Card/Slip

ii. Printout of medical screening slip (as obtained from the portal)

Candidates are equally advised to stick to their allotted date and time as the exercise would be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, reiterated that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge.

He assured that the medical screening will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and professionalism.

He advised the applicants not to allow themselves to be swindled by online fraudsters and other criminal elements, who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent applicants.

The IGP warns that anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

Candidates are advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry especially on the operations of the portal.

