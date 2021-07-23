2020 Olympics: Some countries shun IOC directive on having male, female flagbearers

Some countries stood out at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games on Friday for having only either a man or a woman flagbearer.

This was in spite of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) plea to have both.

Ethiopian male swimmer Abdelmalik Muktar and Tajikistani male judoka Temur Rakhimov waved the flags of their respective countries, in spite of having a mixed delegation.

Congo, on the other hand, had only female sprinter Natacha Ngoye Akamabi represent their mixed team.

In February, the IOC issued a statement asking participating countries to select both a male and female flagbearer where possible for the first time ever.

Other countries that only had a male flagbearer, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had a male-only delegation.

Delegations of countries known for conservative gender values complied with the IOC request, as male rower Husein Alireza and female judoka Tahani Alqahtani waved as they held the Saudi Arabian flag.

The IOC pledged to work towards gender equality after previous Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President, Yoshiro Mori, was criticised for making sexist remarks about women in February.

Mori eventually stepped down from his role for making the comment.

The opening ceremony was meanwhile mired in scandal in the lead-up to the Games.

A composer and creative director involved in the ceremony both stepped down from their roles days before the start.(Reuters/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...