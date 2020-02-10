2020 Olympics: Buhari congratulates D’Tigress for qualification

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with female Basket Ball team, D’Tigress, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, urging them to remain focused, determined and energized for a good outing at the tournament.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari commended the sportsmanship and resilience of the team all through the qualifying stages, and in their trainings, saluting their courage in always putting out their best as they represent the country.

The president believed that, being the current African Champion, the D’Tigress already has the talents that could make global impact in the sport.

He assured the team that the Federal Government would ensure proper preparation and mobilization for all outings.

The President also commended team officials and the National Basket Ball Federation (NBA) for the discipline and motivation of the D’Tigress.

The Nigeria’s senior women’s national Basketball Team, D Tigress had on Saturday booked a ticket to the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo.

The team qualified despite losing 64-70 to host-Serbia in their second group game at the FIBA Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament.

Mozambique’s quest to qualify ahead of Nigeria suffered a heavy knock as they lost 49-124pts against current world champions- USA.(NAN)