2020 Olympic qualifier: Nigeria beat 5-0 Sudan

Nigeria U-23 football team on Tuesday, defeated their counterpart from Sudan, 5-0 in the second leg of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier.

The match, which was played at the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, saw the Nigerian team dominating the entire 90 minutes regulation time.

In the 13 minute of the first half, Taiwo Awoniyi opened scoring for Nigeria with a beautiful header that left the Sudanese goalkeeper stranded.

In the 25th minute, Ndifreke Effiong out-jumped two Sudanese defenders inside the 18-yard box to head home goal number two for Nigeria.

Effiong, who was arguably the best Nigeria player of the match, scored his second goal in the 44th minute

when he slotted in a cross from Awoniyi.

Nigeria 4th goal came in the 67th minute when Sunday Felaye came off the bench to score with a superb volley.

The Nigeria team scored its 5th goal through Sanusi Ibrahim in the 69th minute to seal victory for Nigeria

In the 72th minute, Nigeria team captain, Kelechi Nwakali was substituted, he was replaced by Fatai Gbadamosi.(NAN)