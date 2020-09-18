2020 Maltina School Games: Lagos Govt. rewards 37 students

Share the news













The Lagos State Government has rewarded the 37 students who won medals at the pilot edition of the Maltina National Games organised by the National Schools Sports Federation (NSFF).

The students were reward for winning 21 gold, 12 silver and five bronze medals at the national finals held at Yaba College of Technology, Akoka on March 11.

Their counterpart from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, came second with four gold medals 13 silver and 10 bronze.

Kano State was third with three gold medals, four silver and eight bronze.

The Team Lagos State went home with a cash prize of N5,000,000, while outstanding athletes were rewarded with scholarship worth N500,000.

Titi Oshodi, the Director of Public Relations, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), who made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the young students were rewarded at a reception held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

Oshodi noted that the Executive Chairman, LSSC, Sola Aiyepeku, said: “What we are witnessing today is the synergy between us and the Lagos State Ministry of Education and this is very important for sports development in Lagos State.

“It is important for us to recognise the success recorded by our students in Lagos State for doing the state proud at the last Maltina National Games by claiming the first position.

“We have the raw materials in our youth and it is left for the Ministry of Education, the coaches and for us to follow up to work on their progress both in education and sports.

“Ours is to ensure that they have a smooth career progression and sports development.

“On our part, we will leave nothing to chance to ensure that they become successful in their sports career because they already have the talent to become superstars in their sporting career.”

Aiyepeku urged the students to be self-disciplined and also encouraged them to always aim higher in academics and sports.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Abosede Adelaja, said that the ministry appreciated the Lagos State Government for rewarding the excellent performance of the students.

“Lagos State is noted for rewarding excellent performance,” she said.

She appealed to LSSC to work towards re-enacting the glorious days of Inter House Sports and Principals Cup in the state.

Adelaja added that LSSC should ensure that sports facilities were provided in public schools for the state to discover more talents.

The National President, National Schools Sports Federation (NSSF), Olabisi Joseph appreciated Lagos State Government on its efforts through the LSSC by rewarding the students who had done the state proud at the Games.

Joseph also commended the synergy between the LSSC, the Ministry of Education and the NSSF.

“School sports is the bedrock of sustainable sports development and we must continue to ensure that school sports get the needed attention,” he said.

All the 37 medal-winning students were presented with training kits. (NAN)

