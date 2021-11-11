2020 Edo Guber Polls: EFCC Arraigns Man for Allegedly Duping APC of N70m in Borno

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Command on Wednesday, November 10, arraigned one Tope Jimi Fagun before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State Court, Maiduguri on a-two count charge of impersonation and obtaining N70, 000,000.00 (Seventy Million Naira) by false pretence.

The defendant allegedly presented himself as Pastor Ize Iyamu to one Alhaji Bukar Dalori and fraudulently induced him to the said sum under the pretext that the money was meant to aid the All Progressives Congress 2020 gubernatorial campaign in Edo State.

Count one reads: “That you, Tope Jimi Fagun sometimes between July and August, 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable and with intent to defraud induced the Borno State Chairman of  All Progressive Congress Party (APC), one Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori to cause the gross sum of Seventy Million Naira (N70,000,000.00) only (both in Naira and Dollar currencies) to be delivered to you in cash and via Bank transfers Access Bank account number 0693630685 and First Bank account number 3053942408 under the false pretence that the said sum was to be utilized in promoting the APC campaign activities in the 2020 gubernatorial which fact you knew to be false, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively.”

The second count reads: “That you, Tope Jimi Fagun sometimes between July and August, 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable falsely personated Pastor Ize Iyamu, the then All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in 2020 gubernatorial and in such assumed character induced the Borno State Chairman of  All Progressive Congress Party (APC), one Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori to cause the delivery unto you the gross sum of Seventy Million Naira (N70,000,000.00) only (both in Naira and Dollar currencies) with the view to enriching yourself fraudulently and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 179 of the Penal Code Law Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him.

Prosecution counsel, Alqasim Jafa’ar asked the to remand the defendant in prison and fix a date for trial to commence.

Counsel for the defendant, Alli Apanisile however informed the of a pending application for of his client which has been duly served on the prosecution. prayed the to be allowed to move the motion for bail.

Justice Kumaliya however declined the prayer of the defence.

She adjourned the matter till November 24, for hearing of the application and of trial. The ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Facility.  

