2020 Campus Journalism Awards call for entries, nomination

The annual platform that celebrates gifted Nigerian campus writers and journalists, Campus Journalism Awards, CJA, has opened its portal on Friday for submission of articles and nominations by interested applicants.

A statement signed by the convener of the award, Gidado Shuaib who is also the editor of the Youths Digest & News Digest, said this year’s edition will consider 30 finalists to vie for 15 categories.

Mr Shuaib said the 15 awards up for grabs at event include “Upcoming Writer”, “Entertainment Writer”, “Sports Writer”, “Reporter”, “Gender Equality Reporter”, “Broadcaster” and “Photo-journalist”.

Others are: “Penclub”, “Author (Book)”, “Social Media Influencer”, “Investigative Journalist”, “Features Writer”, “Editor”, “Print Magazine”, and “Campus Journalist of the Year”.

According to him, entries will be closed on Monday, 10 February, 2020, while the grand award ceremony will hold on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Abuja.

Mr Shuaib added that the edition would accommodate entries from campus journalists in neighbouring African countries such as Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Niger, among others.

The decision, he said, is geared towards “genuinely acknowledging and deservingly rewarding other rising journalists/writers outside Nigeria”.

Mr Shuaib added that the “Panel of Judges for the awards, like the previous edition, are seasoned and highly accomplished media practitioners, journalism scholars and celebrated writers”.

On how to apply, the statement said: “Please visit the youthsdigest.com/cja2020 from 12am, on Friday, January 10, 2020 to provide the following information.

“Full Name, Date of Birth, Department/Institution, Membership of Association, Position, and Weblink to published works.

“If you are submitting a work produced on a print newspaper, kindly scan or take a photo of such and send to [email protected] alongside the other details required,” statement added.