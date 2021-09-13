2020/2021 academic session: Lectures begin at Ondo varsity

 The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, full of activities on as students began to receive lectures in the 2020/2021 academic session.


The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that some returning and new students were seen perfecting their registration, while some others were seen receiving lectures first semester.

Mr Ganiu Saliu, the institution’s Registrar, told NAN that lectures had commenced for students who had completed their registration by making the necessary payments.

He said that the 2019/2020 session affected by several things including COVID-19 pandemic, staff industrial strike and students unrest.

Saliu said that the new session would run for nine months, with the management seeking cooperation of all members of staff for it to go without hitches.

The Registrar urged all students to ensure payment of their tuition and other fees online on the school portal https//app.oaustech.edu.ng, and present evidence of payment for registration, which would guarantee them access to lecturers.

“We have resumed 2020/2021 since weeks ago but lectures are just starting; we urge students to their tuition on the institution portal and show evidence of payment for their registration which will give them access to lectures.

“The 2019/2020 over-stretched to 21 months because of COVID-19 pandemic, staff industrial action and students unrest among others.

“We intend to run this session for nine months and have sought for cooperation of staff members; we are urging our students too to away with rumour mongering which can unrest session to be elongated,” Saliu said.

He appealed to the state to ensure full payment of the institution’s monthly allocation, so that it would be able to its staff members as and when due, in order to forstall industrial actions and have a smooth session. (NAN)

