2020/2021 academic session: Lectures begin at Ondo varsity

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, was full of activities on Monday as students began to receive lectures in the 2020/2021 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some returning and new students were seen perfecting their registration, while some others were seen receiving lectures for the first semester.

Mr Ganiu Saliu, the institution’s Registrar, told NAN that lectures had commenced for students who had completed their registration by making the necessary payments.

He said that the 2019/2020 session was affected by several things including COVID-19 pandemic, staff industrial strike and students unrest.

Saliu said that the new session would run for nine months, with the management seeking cooperation of all members of staff for it to go without hitches.

The Registrar urged all students to ensure payment of their tuition and other fees online on the school portal https//app.oaustech.edu.ng, and present evidence of payment for registration, which would guarantee them access to lecturers.

“We have resumed for the 2020/2021 since two weeks ago but lectures are just starting; we urge students to pay their tuition on the institution portal and show evidence of payment for their registration which will give them access to lectures.

“The 2019/2020 was over-stretched to 21 months because of COVID-19 pandemic, staff industrial action and students unrest among others.

“We intend to run this session for nine months and have sought for cooperation of staff members; we are urging our students too to do away with rumour mongering which can cause unrest for the session to be elongated,” Saliu said.

He appealed to the state government to ensure full payment of the institution’s monthly allocation, so that it would be able to pay its staff members as and when due, in order to forstall industrial actions and have a smooth session. (NAN)

