2019 NAFEST: 3,000 delegates arrive Benin

About 3,000 delegates have arrived in Benin, Edo capital , ahead of the Monday opening ceremony of the 2019 National Festival of Art and Culture (NAFEST).

The Edo Commissioner for Art and Culture, Mr Osazee Osemwegie-Ero, made the disclosure on Saturday at the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, the major venue for the festival.

Osemwegie-Ero said the delegates from 15 states were already going through the process of accreditation ahead of the opening ceremony at the University of Benin Sports Complex, one of the venues for the event.

“The long-waited date is here. I’m glad that we are here at the Oba Akenzua Cultural Center; all preparations have been put in place.

“We have received delegates from about 15 states already and we are making arrangements to settle them in the various hotels while accreditation is ongoing.

“I am very happy that the state is ready and by the grace of God, there won’t be any hitch of any kind throughout the period. Edo people should be expecting to give out lots of love to our guests.

“We have over 3,000 delegates on ground; our people should expect colourful event as the programme progresses.

“States like Delta, Enugu, Lagos, Imo, Osun and Abia are here while we await others to arrive later,” he said. (NAN)