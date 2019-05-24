2019 India Elections: Indians in Nigeria celebrate Narendra Modi’s victory

Indians resident in Nigeria celebrate the incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s victory during the recently concluded elections in India.

Mr Sanjay Srivastava, President, Overseas Friends of Bhartiya Janta Party (OFBJP), Nigeria chapter, said on Friday in Lagos that Modi’s re-election signalled that Indians would enjoy another five years of democratic and inclusive governance.

The celebration was held on May 23, 2019 at Palmgrove Hall, Ilupeju, Lagos State.Srivastava said that Indians in Nigeria left their various jobs to celebrate Modi’s victory because the development meant that India’s problem of nepotism, corruption, religious bigotry would be further dealt with.

He said India had experienced sporadic development since Modi’s assumption of office five years ago as remarkable development were recorded in the areas of banking, infrastructure development and industry expansion.“We are so excited because we know there would be continuity for those good jobs Modi had been doing in the past five years.

“Since the announcement of the results, Indians have been congratulating one another through calls, text messages and other social media handles.“Modi’s victory means victory for all Indians and we are happy that all efforts channeled toward campaign for him were not wasted.

“The celebration means that our love for Modi is so immense due to his selfless commitment to ensuring India is liberated from problems of corruption, nepotism, religious bigotry and more.

“I have never witnessed such happy euphoria among the Indian community over the results of general polls,” he said in a statement.Srivastava said the celebration was done in Indian traditional way while they engaged their indigenous conch, trumpets and other musical instruments to identify with their country.

He gave the Indian community assurance that Modi would ensure that India regains it’s long lost glory and effect a bright and prosperous future for all Indians, while India becomes the envy of great nations.“Since Modi’s assumption of office five years ago, Indians have got greater recognition worldwide; he has taken India into the global map as a country which can play vital role in world economic growth.“We are quite confident that this will continue and we want to assure Modi that Indians worldwide are with him for him and by him

.“OFBJP Nigeria appears to be at the forefront leading the Indian Diaspora to walk hand in hand with Mr Modi,” he said.According to him, the executives of OFBJP that were available during the celebration include Pravin Kumar, Kiran Gosavi, Sabir Ali, Vikas Kane, Diwesh Mishra, Dheerendra Sign Chauhan, Anoop Droli, Sanjay Jha, Shanti Bhushan Singh, Robin Puri and Nandkumar Chelloor.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 2019 Indian general election was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 2019; the counting of votes took place on May 23 and the results were announced the same day having incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as the winner. (NAN)