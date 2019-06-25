2019 Hajj Operations ‘ll be ICT-base—NAHCON

The Acting Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, said the 2019 Hajj operations will be driven by Information Communications Technology (ICT) to enable the commission have smooth execution of 2019 operation.

Muhammad said this on Tuesday at the National Mosque in Abuja during the stakeholders’ meeting and presentation of awards to stakeholders who performed credibly during the 2018 hajj oeration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event came ahead of 2019 Hajj operations which commences early next month.

The acting chairman said the move also became necessary for effective monitoring of hajj activities and to ensure that pilgrims get value for their money.

According to Muhammad, the innovation will also ensure that pilgrims who genuinely pay hajj fare through their respective Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, or other hajj licensed operation agencies were not denied the opportunity to perform Hajj.

“So, those pilgrims who genuinely paid their money for the performance of hajj, through their respective hajj boards or through their licensed hajj operators are not denied the opportunity to perform their hajj.

“This also calls for concern and more vigilance on the part of the states, to monitor the activities of their ICT and VISA officers,“ he said.

The acting chairman assured that the innovation would ensure that private air operators effectively monitor their staff to ensure that pilgrims were not short changed in anyway.“Especially during corrections and changes, we have to use the exercise with extra caution.”

Muhammad urged the intending pilgrims to exercise extra caution and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing the conduct of 2019 hajj while in the holy land to avoid getting into trouble with Saudi authorities.

He also cautioned hajj reporters to restrict themselves to the reportage of hajj operations.

Muhammad commended Presidents Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate and House of Representatives for their tremendous supports for the success of the hajj operations.

He also praised the stakeholders for their positive contributions toward the success of hajj operations and called on them not to relent in the effort.

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in their good will messages sent to the occasion, expressed support for the success of the hajj operation.

Lawan anjd Gbajabiamila, who lauded the commission for reducing hajj fare and extending the deadline for payment of hajj fare,however, called on NAHCON to improve on accommodation, transportation among others for pilgrims.

NAN reports that Lagos State received award for producing the most discipline contingents, FCT rewarded for being the best overall Muslim Pilgrims Welfare board while Executive secretary, Kogi Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board got the most innovation award. (NAN).

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

