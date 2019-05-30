2019 elections: INEC probes officials in Bayelsa, redeploys admin secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has begun investigation into the activities of some of its officials who participated in the 2019 general elections in Bayelsa over alleged misconduct.

INEC office in Bayelsa, in a statement signed by the Head, Department of Voter Education/Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed that officials of the commission who participated in the 2019 polls were being investigated.

Ifogah, however, dismissed media reports that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Monday Udoh, and other staff were arrested by the police.

He, however, confirmed that officers of the Nigeria Police were in INEC office in Bayelsa to “gather useful information,’’ from the REC and some staff who participated in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Lebari Nduh, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Bayelsa, declined comment, but confirmed in a text message that he has been redeployed to Abuja (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

