2019 elections: Bauchi governor chairs PDP review committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC), has constituted a 14-member committee to review the 2019 general elections, with Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, as Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the disclosure at the end of the NEC meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He disclosed that the NEC also appointed the party Deputy National Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, as secretary of the committee, adding that two persons were drawn from each of the six geopolitical zones to constitute the 14-man committee.

Members of the committee include former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and a former Minister of Special Duties, Taminu Turaki (North West); former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Hassan Baduge (North East).

Other members are former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; Sen. Istifanus Gyang (North Central); Francis Nwaifuru and Austin Nnamani (South East), as well as Austin Opara and Stella Omu (South East).

Ologbondiyan, however, said the party was still waiting for the nominations of the South West zone, adding that deadline was yet to be fixed for the committee to submit its report.

He said that the NEC agreed that members should abide by the rules that guide the conduct of the state congresses in ensuring that the congresses were free and fair.

Ologbondiyan added that while the party was awaiting Supreme Court review on IMO governorship election, the NEC agreed to approach other concerns in respect to weight of evidences we have in other states. (NAN)