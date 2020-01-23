2019 Corruption Index: Nigeria worse off – Report

By Chimezie Godfrey

The 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), released on Thursday has revealed that Nigeria had fallen back by one point, compared to last year.

The index published in Abuja, exclusively by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, (CISLAC), Transparency International Chapter in Nigeria, showed that Nigeria scored 26 and ranked 146 in 2019 CPI, as against 27 score and 144 ranking in 2018.

According to the Executive Director, CISLAC, Musa Rafsanjani, the 2019 CPI result reveals that Nigeria hasd further slipped down the perception of corruption in 2019.

“The 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released globally by Transparency International today reveals that Nigeria has further slipped down in the perception of corruption in 2019.

“The newly released index published in Nigeria reveals that Nigeria scored 26 out of 100 points in the 2019 CPI, falling back by one point compared to last year.

“In the country comparison, Nigeria ranks this year 146 out of 180 countries, two places down compared to 2018 results,” he said.

He explained that the Index aggregates data from a number of different sources, that provides perceptions by business community and country experts of the level of corruption in the public sector.

“While the index does not slow real incidences of corruption, it is a reliable indication of the perception of the Nigerian public and the international community about the state of corruption in the country.

“The index is 100 percent, objective, and globally well respected.

“The negative result from this year’s provokes tough questions.Despite the proclaimed war on corruption.

“Why is Nigeria perceived by Nigerians and International community still as very corrupt.

“The government of Nigeria claims winning the war on corruption, but is this statement backed by evidence,” he asked.

Rafsanjani pointed out that some of the possible reasons why corruption is so high in Nigeria, in spite of reforms, is because Nigeria’s rule of law, is selective as the rich and powerful do not play by rules.

He further said that backlash against media and civil society, damages Nigeria’s anti-corruption effort, institionalized corruption in political parties and political integrity, among others.

The human rights activist reiterated that corruption remained the biggest governance challenge in Nigeria, with far reaching cost on democracy, public support and confidence in democratization in Nigeria.

He recommended that government could achieve greater improvement in anti-corruption by forging stronger collaboration and coordination with non-state actors involved in anti-corruption.

“We can achieve more by working together than what is possible working in silos.

“Therefore, we call on President Buhari to prioritize and support urgent political reforms including the overhaul of the supervision of political parties.

“We wish to reintegrate our call on Mr. President to immediately initiate comprehensive electoral reforms to restore the trust of citizens in democracy,” he said.