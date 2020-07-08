2019 Batch “B” Stream 2 NYSC corps to pass out July 16

Share the news













The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the passing-out of the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 2 corps members has been fixed nationwide for July 16.

The NYSC disclosed this in a statement by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

”Arising from the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, and as a precautionary measure, the event will be low-key, with qualified corps members collecting their Certificates of National Service (CNS) at the Local Government level.

“Accordingly, the distribution of the certificate of national service shall be staggered for a period of 10 days in the first instance, in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” the statement said.

The statement quoted the Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, as giving kudos to the outgoing members for their service to the nation, and in particular for standing out to be counted in this time of national emergency.

It said Ibrahim charged the corps members to remain steadfast in rendering service to the nation and humanity, even after they have concluded their national assignment, as that was the hallmark of the corps.

The director-general also enjoined them to remain good ambassadors of the scheme in their future endeavours.

“All corps members and NYSC stakeholders are advised to stay vigilant, in order to guard against the contraction of COVID-19.

“Therefore, all must ensure strict observance of the safety protocols, predicated on consistent use of face masks, proper washing of hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, use of alcohol-based sanitiser, and observing social/physical distancing,” Ibrahim said. (NAN)

