Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has solicited the support of Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State for his ambition to become the President in 2019 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the governor in Gombe on Monday.

He said that they needed to unite and support the party to succeed in the 2019 general elections.

Atiku assured of his readiness and commitment to ensure that the state benefitted from the party’s zoning arrangement.

“Here we are again back at a very crucial moment in the history of our democracy back to politics.

“In the interest of our people, there is the need for a united front from this zone as far as the issue of the leadership of this country is concerned.

“I want to assure you of my readiness and total commitment to ensure that we as a zone also benefit from this leadership zoning arrangement of this country and we can only achieve that, if we remain united,” he said.

Responding, Dankwambo commended Atiku for gingering the activities of the party thereby making people to have hope in the success of the party in 2019.

According to him, politics is about hope and that they are hopeful the party will succeed in 2019. (NAN)