2019 AFCON: Own goal hands Senegal place in final

A bizarre own goal in extra time handed Senegal a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the drama-filled first match of Sunday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals.

A horrific mistake by goalkeeper Moez Hassen in the 100th minute saw the ball bounce off the head of defender Dylan Bronn and into the net.

It was the only goal of a game in which both teams had second-half penalty kicks saved.

Hassen came flying off his goal-line to try to cut off a free-kick from the right flank but completely missed the ball which then hit the unfortunate Bronn on the head.

Senegal, who were runners-up 17 years ago, are seeking their first Cup of Nations title with a place against either Algeria or Nigeria in Friday’s final.(Reuters/NAN)

