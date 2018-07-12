Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s request to secure N1 billion loan to enable the state acquire facilities in Saudi Arabia to cater for intending pilgrims from the state.

The fund would be channeled through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to acquire the facilities for the 2018 Hajj in line with its guidelines.

The resolution to grant Tambuwal’s request followed the consideration of “Committee of Whole’’ on Thursday after the presentation of a request letter to that effect.

Tambuwal had in a letter dated July 9, sought the resolution to enable government secure the loan for rented offices, clinics and accommodation in Mecca and Medina for its intending pilgrims.

Part of the letter read; “the loan facility is negotiated at acceptable terms from Fidelity Bank Plc amounting to One billion Naira at an interest rate of 21 per cent per annum, and two per cent flat fees to be deducted on monthly basis.”

The Deputy Speaker Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the plenary session, said that the House resolved to approve the loan so the state government could make the necessary arrangement for intending pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the House had proceeded on a 12 days adjournment to enable members attend a four-day enlightenment programme organised by the National Assembly. (NAN)