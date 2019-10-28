2018/2019: UNILORIN best Researcher gets car reward

The University of Ilorin has rewarded Akorede Mudathir, an Associate Professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, with a Toyota Corolla car for emerging as the Best Researcher of 2018/2019 Academic session.

Institution’s Bulletin issued on Monday in Ilorin, Kwara made this known.

It said the award was presented to Mudathir at the 12th edition of the University of Ilorin Merit Awards.

According to the bulletin, some of his research interests include optimization of distributed energy resources in power systems, Smart grid, Microgrids, Power System Analysis, and Device to check electricity theft.

The publication also stated that 29 non-teaching staff members of the institution in various cadres were given merit awards in recognition of their contributions to the attainment of the mission and vision of the university.

Among the university’s Merit Award winners for the 2018/2019 Academic Session were the Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun; a Deputy Registrar and Secretary, College of Health Sciences, Mrs M. A. O. Oladosu and Mrs Elzabth Nnaji of the Registry, among others.

It stated that the former Dean of the Pastgraduate School, Prof. Clement Bewaji, was awarded the Best Sportsman of the Year, while the former Director of the University’s Central Research Laboratories, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, was named the Best Sportswoman of the Year.

“Also at the award ceremonies, 10 retired Professors of the institution were honoured, including Prof. Isaac Abimbola, Prof. Adeyinka Adesiyun, and Prof. Adebisi Funsho Adedayo among others.

The publication quoted the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, at the award ceremony to have thanked all the staff of the University for their hard work and cooperation.

The VC urged staff members not to keep positive ideas on how the university could be better run to themselves but offer advice for the betterment of the institution.

Abdulkareem reminded the staff and students of the importance of research, innovations and good ideas to the success of the institution, adding that all hands

must be on deck to take the university to the glorious level.

The ulletin stated that the honourees were presented with commemorative plaques and various gift items in appreciation of their distinguished services to the University.

In appreciation for the reward, Mudathir said that the award would spur him to offer more services to the university.

He said that it would also stimulate the spirit of healthy competition among staff members and students with the ultimate impact of improving the frontiers of the university. (NAN)