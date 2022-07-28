2,016 terrorists surrender as troops intensify onslaught – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the Nigerian Military intensifies onslaught against criminal elements across the country, 2,016 terrorist and their families have again surrendered to troops in the North East.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General Benard Onyeuko disclosed this at the bi-weekly briefing of journalists on the successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in tackling insecurity in troubled zones of the country in the past two weeks.

Onyeuko revealed that the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone between the 17 and 19 July 2022 responded to the activities of Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province criminals who kidnapped some civilians and rustled some cattle at Balkani village in Jere Local Government Area.

He said troops made contact with the terrorists and rescued the kidnapped civilians and recovered the rustled cattle.

He also said that at another location troops rescued 2 civilians that were kidnapped by Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at Kayamade village in Kondoga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Onyeuko revealed that as a result of the intensity of the onslaught of the military against these criminals, no fewer than 2,016 surrendered to troops

He said,”In similar operation, troops on fighting patrol repelled Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province attacks at Gwalaram village in Magumeri Local Government Area. Own troops fire power forced the criminals to flee the location.

“Also, troops came in contact with terrorists along Kwang – Kilakasa road, Monguno, Gajiran in a fire battle engaged the terrorist and neutralized 20 of the insurgents. Troops further exploited the area and recovered 6 x AK47 rifles, 3 bicycles, 1 Toyota Landcruiser van, 3 x tyres, 490 rounds of 108mm, 274 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, metal links, 5 x magazine, 2 x Improvised Explosive Device cylinders and 100 litres of Premium Motor Spirit among others items.

“Troops on 25 July 2022 rescued 4 women with children at Aulari in Borno State, while 2 were the list confirmed to be Chibok girls named Hanatu Musa and Kauna Sarah Luka who are on serial 7 and 38 of the missing Chibok girls.

“Accordingly, within the weeks in focus, a total of 2,016 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 360 adult males, 580 adult females and 1076 children surrendered to own troops at various locations in the North East theatre of Operation.

“All rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over to relevant authority, while surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists and their families were profiled and handed over to the appropriate agencies for further action.,”

He disclosed that in the North Central zone,

troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on 16 July 2022 arrested 2 notorious arms dealers, Mr Samuel Kwanu and Mr Ede Umar Yisa whom were said to have delivered weapons to one Mallam Saidu and some bandits in Gidan Bawa village.

A cording to him, items recovered from the suspects include; 2 magazines of 6 7.62mm special, 1 ussi rifle among others.

“Similarly, On same day acting on intelligence on kidnappers activities along Panda road linking Ayewawa and Dere in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Kampani Sabon Gari village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops of Operations WHIRL STROKE and SAFE HAVEN rescued 6 kidnapped victims and recovered 1 motorcycle. The suspects and recovered items were handed over to the relevant authorities.

“In another development, between 15 – 19 July 2022, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE responded to information on bandits activities at Chito and Maraba Ukyonugu villages both in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Troops neutralized 6 x bandits, destroyed criminal hideouts/camps and recovered 18 motorcycles. Troops also conducted operations along Road Nasme – Akpanaja – Ondori, Road Nasme – Antie – Ondori, Rukubi and Kekura villages in Doma and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

“During the operations, troops arrested 8 x suspected cattle rustlers and cultists. Items recovered include; 2 motorcycles, 1 x locally fabricated pistol, 3 x mobile phones and the sum of One Hundred Fifty Naira (N148,650.00) amongst others. All recovered items were handed over to the Nigeria Police Daudu Division for further action,”. he said.



He equally said troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested Mr Awal Jumba a suspected kidnap kingpin at Vokti Mungi in Gindiri District Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“While enroute the barracks, Mr Jumba attempted to escape and he was neutralized. Item recovered include 2 motorcycles and 1 gionee L800 amongst other.

“Relatedly, troops in conjunction with vigilantes on 24 July 2022 arrested 3 suspected bandits Commanders; Mr Julius Simon (alias Bagga 37yrs), Mr Wolta Zambai (45yrs) and Mr Iliya Peter (alias Boubok 27yrs) at Shimankar village, Shendam Local Government Area Plateau State.

“Suspects confessed to be involved in buying/selling ammunitions. Suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation. Items recovered include; 3 mobile phones and N5,600 cash amongst others.

“On the same day, troops arrested 2 kidnappers; Mr Musa Usman (27yrs) and Mr Adam Mohammed (25yrs) at Barkin Ladi, Plateau State. Suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities including the kidnap of one Master Jeremiah Elijah, a 6yrs on 21 July 2022.,” he said.

Onyeuko further disclosed that in the North West zone, troops of Operations Hsdin Daji at the early hours of 27 July 2022 responded to a distress call from Bayi village in Tsefe Local Government Area of Zamfara on banditry activities.

According to him, troops trailed bandits to one Alhaji Bello Dan Iya’s residence and neutralized 1 x bandit, adding that items recovered include; 1 x AK47 rifle, 1 x magazine, 4 x rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 x MPs and 1 x sachet of marijuana amongst others.

He stressed that the Joint Task Force of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of operation OCTOPUS GRIP in the South South zone conducted operational activities in the creeks, communities and towns in the Niger Delta.

He said,”Notably Madangho, Kokoye and jones creek in Delta State, Obi Sagbama village and Debu creek in Bayelsa State were patroled. Also, troops conducted patrol in Awoba, Cawthorne Channel, Boning Channel, Asaramatu in River State. Consequently, troops discovered and destroyed 80 illegal refining site, 60 wooden boats, 316 storage tanks, 262 ovens and 87 dugout pits.

“Troops also recovered 9 speed boats, 15 outboard engines, 19 pumping machines and 17 vehicles. Furthermore, 27 pipeline vandals were arrested while a total of Five Million One Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Five Hundred (5,159,500) litres of substance suspected to be crude oil and One million Four Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand (1,432,000) litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered. All arrested economic saboteurs and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“The Statistic above shows a significant loss to the economy of the Country. It has a street value of about Two Billion Five Hundred and Thirty Four Million Seven Hundred Seventy One Thousand Five Hundred Forty Three Naira Eight Kobo (N2,534,771,543.08). However, the number of arrested individuals have also increased and could reduce the illegal activities of these of oil thieves. Operation DELTA SAFE has therefore sustained it efforts to ensure relative safe and peaceful operations environment in the Niger Delta.”

Onyeuko noted that the hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies re-assured Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians.

According to him,”With the recent operations carried out between from 23 July we wish to assure residents of FCT Abuja in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed. The support and cooperation of all Nigerians is hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something say something,” he stressed.

