2014 NIS recruitment tragedy: Group begs Buhari for Justice

Nigeria Unity Project (NUP), an NGO, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that justice is served to the families of candidates who lost their lives during the 2014 Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), recruitment exercise.

Mr Tony Irabor, Convener of the group, made the call shortly after submitting a letter of concern to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday.

He said that the matter was in court and judgement was given in favour of families of those who lost their lives.

Irabor alleged that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Goodluck Jonathan, abandoned the promises made to the families of those who lost their lives during the exercise.

He recalled that the tragedy occurred on Saturday, March 15, 2014 where scores of Nigerians lost their lives and others sustained injuries in a stampede during the rowdy ill-fated exercise.

“A total of 6.5 million Nigerians paid N1,000 to purchase forms for the exercise that had the National Stadium, Abuja as one of the recruitment exercise. From our findings, 10 lives were lost and 50 persons were reported to have been critically injured in that centre.

“Five others were feared dead at Port Harcourt centre, three in Minna, one in Benin-City, while many others across the nation recorded casualties.

“Mr Abba Moro, then internal affairs minister, appeared at a two-day public hearing held in March, 2014, where he accepted responsibility for all that happened.

“President Jonathan, during one of his national addresses, ordered automatic employment for members of families of those that lost their lives.

“The former President also ordered immediate refund of all the consultancy fees collected by the Ministry of Interior through its consultancy firm, to the applicants. That has not been implemented.”

He urged Buhari to ensure justice for the families of those who lost their lives in the exercise. (NAN)