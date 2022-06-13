2,009 Nigerian pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj 2022

By Ismail AbdulAziz

At least 2,000 pilgrims out of the 43,000 Hajj slots allocated to Nigeria by the Saudi Arabian government have arrived at the Holy city of Madinah for the 2022 Hajj.

One million pilgrims, including those from Saudi Arabia are expected to perform this year’s hajj,

Nigerians already in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj are those from Borno, Nasarawa and the FCT.

Pilgrims traditionally visit Madina to pray at the mosque of Prophet Muhammad, the prophet of Islam, either before they begin the Hajj rites or once they have completed them.

Prayers said in Prophet Muhammed’s mosque are believed to have rewards of praying a thousand times anywhere else except for prayers said at the holy mosque in Makkah.

Alhaji Zikrilluh Hassan, chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) admonished pilgrims to always be good ambassadors of the country during their stay by adhering to rules and regulations of the host country.

NAN reports that several committees of NAHCON, which include media, medical, accommodations, finance and operations were already on ground to make the stay of pilgrims comfortable in Madinah and in Makkah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pilgrims have started settling down in their accommodations around the Holy Mosque in Madinah.

Most of the hotels are few minutes’ walk to the mosque but pilgrims need to pay for transportation to say their five mandatory daily prayers at the mosque.

About two million Muslims visit the Holy Kaaba in Makkah annually to perform Hajj, a religious event that takes place in the Islamic month of Dhul Hajj.

During the period, Muslims are strictly forbidden from engaging in any type of sin including arguments, violence, and illegal sexual activities.

They are enjoined to adopt a calm demeanour throughout the pilgrimage. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

