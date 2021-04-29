200,000 more Nigerians benefitted from payroll support programme – Presidency

The presidency says 200,000 more Nigerians have bnefitted from the Economic Sustainability Plan(ESP)’s Payroll Support for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs).

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement in Abuja, said the addition brought the beneficiaries so far under the Payroll Support Scheme nationwide to 465,820.

The MSMEs Survival Fund’s Payroll Support track and the one-off General MSME Grant started receiving payments on Wednesday.

The commencement of payment to beneficiaries of the Payroll Support track and the one-time General MSME Grant was announced April 25.

This follows the approval of the Steering Committee of the MSME’s Survival Fund payment to successful beneficiaries of the Payroll Support and General MSME Grant tracks.

“Specifically for this round, over N13 billion has been made available Payroll Support track and over N2 billion General MSME Grant respectively.

Payroll Support track, where beneficiaries are supported with a N30,000 or N50,000 grant per month for a period of three months, 146,065 successful beneficiaries from 28 States have started receiving payment of the sum of N30,000 each.

“Each beneficiary under this batch of payment will receive the payment of N90,000 as three-months’ salary support directly from the Government.

“The states include Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, and Jigawa.

“Others are Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, , Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

“This brings a of 465,820 beneficiaries so far under the Payroll support scheme nationwide.’’

Similarly, under the General MSME Grants track, 46,117 successful beneficiaries in the Capital Territory (FCT) and 36 States have started receiving payment for the one-off grant of N50,000 each.

This makes up 50 percent of the required per state.

Another batch that completes the target .

The total number of beneficiaries in this track 100,000 spread across the States.

The one-off grant of N50,000 will given to each qualified MSME as direct cash injection into their enterprise.

The MSME Survival Fund, a component under the ESP designed to support vulnerable Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the MSMEs sector.

The scheme is estimated to save not less than 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact over 35,000 individuals per state.

The ESP was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 24, 2020, as a N2.3 trillion stimulus plan to mitigate the socio-economic of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

The plan was developed by the Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice President , who the president also asked to lead its implementation.(NAN)

