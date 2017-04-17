About two thousand women have have benefited from entrepreneurship training organised by Sokoto state government as part of measures to tackle poverty and reduce unemployment in the state.

The women, drawn from across the three senatorial zones of the state, were taught 48 different small scale businesses ranging from tailoring, soap making, beads manufacturing, farming, bags and shoe manufacturing and making of cakes and akara, known locally as kosai.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Sokoto, Chairman of the state Zakat and Endowment Commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, whose agency coordinated the training, said women were specifically targeted to ensure high poverty prevalent in various homes is adequately tackled.

He said apart from giving the participants cash grants to serve as start up capital, working tools were also presented to the beneficiaries.

Maidoki said government is committed to tackling poverty and creating jobs, and will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure the scope of the training is expanded.

“Zakat agencies in the world are now focusing attention on productive zakat. We don’t just share money to beneficiaries, we encourage them to pick a trade or two that will enable them become competitive in this ever changing global landscape,” he said.

The chairman added that the commission will this week meet with 80 youths trained on shoe making to explore ways of assisting them gain access to finance from the bank of Industries and the ethical investment arm of Lotus Capital Ltd.

Maidoki also commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his constant support to the state Zakat commission.