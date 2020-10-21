2,000 automobile mechanics to get Borno Govt. support

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has requested for the list of 2,000 automobile mechanics in the state, for inclusion into the state government empowerment programmes.

Zulum requested for the list during a meeting with members of the state branch of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

The governor said his administration would open a mechanic village and training centre for the mechanics, to enable them acquire more skills to cope with emerging technological demands in their jobs.

He commended the support and cooperation of the mechanics to his administration, and urged them to continue to pray for lasting peace in the state.

Zulum identified some elderly mechanics including those he used to patronize over the years and promised to assist them.

Earlier, the state NATA Chairman, Hussaini Musa, said the visit was to appreciate the governor for his administration’s performance in transforming the state.

Musa urged the governor to consider members of the association in various empowerment programmes of the government and ICT training, to enable them meet current challenges. (NAN)