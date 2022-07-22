200 stakeholders to dialogue on data protection law principles

By Ikenna Uwadileke

No fewer than 200 hundred stakeholders from across the country are expected to meet in Abuja to discuss the need for a principal Data Protection Law in Nigeria.

A statement issued on Friday by Dr Walter Duru Manager, Communications, Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project, said that the event was scheduled from July 26 to July 27.

According to Duru, it shall have representatives of relevant public institutions, the private sector and civil society organisations to deliberate on strengthening the legal framework for data protection in Nigeria.

He said that the policy dialogue was put together by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, with support from the ID4D project.

Duru quoted the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr Vincent Olatunji as confirming this during a meeting with the Nigeria ID4D team in his office in Abuja.

According to Olatunji, the policy dialogue seeks to bring together critical stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward, towards the enactment of a principal Data Protection legislation for Nigeria.

Describing Data Protection Act as a necessary legislation for Nigeria, Olatunji said “it is not only in conformity with global best practices, but needed to guarantee the security and safety of citizens’ data.

Similarly, the Project Coordinator, ID4D, Project, Mr Musa Solomon pledged to support the efforts towards enacting a data protection legislation for Nigeria.

“Passing the data protection bill is one of ID4D’s mandates.

“Many other countries of the world have data protection laws in place and it is our desire to ensure that it is passed as soon as possible.

“A lot of work is being done in this regard. We are presently consulting widely to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” he said.

It will be recalled that as a prelude to the planned policy dialogue, over 40 stakeholders gathered for a Focus Group Discussion at Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja, on Tuesday, to deliberate on the proposed legislation.

The focus group discussion was also convoked by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, with support from the ID4D Project.

In attendance were representatives of public institutions, the private sector, professional groups and civil society organisations.

The Legal Desk Officer, ID4D Project, Adetunrayo Alao, said that the focus group discussion was part of activities lined up to ensure adequate stakeholders’ engagement towards birthing an inclusive Data Protection Law for Nigeria.

Highlights of the focus group discussion were contributions from stakeholders on pertinent questions relevant to a data protection legislation, experience sharing, peer review, among others.

The ID4D project is a Nigerian project, jointly funded by the World Bank, European Investment Bank and French Development Agency to support the identification ecosystem in the country, over a five-year period. (NAN)

