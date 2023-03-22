200 Plateau Christian pilgrims arrive in Jordan

By Martha Nyam

Two hundred Christian pilgrims from Plateau have arrived in Jordan for a nine-day pilgrimage to Holy sites.

Their arrival was confirmed by Mrs Janet Jinawa, Information Officer, Plateau Christian Pilgrims Board, in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Jinawa said that the pilgrims, who are being sponsored by the state government, would also visit historic sites in Israel.

The statement quoted Rev. Fr. George Gurap, Executive Secretary, Plateau Christian Pilgrims Board, as charging the pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the exercise.

Gorap disclosed that 420 Plateau citizens were expected to take part in the pilgrimage that would be in three batches.

He encouraged the pilgrims to see the pilgrimage as an opportunity to get closer to God and be transformed.

Chairman of the Board, Rev. Shikti’un Koppah, was also quoted as saying that pilgrimage was very vital in the life of a believer.

Koppah disclosed that the pilgrims would visit Holy sites in Jordan and Israel.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, while bidding the pilgrims farewell in Abuja, had urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and see the Holy visit as a time for prayers. (NAN)