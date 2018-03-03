20-year-old wins 2018 National Quranic Recitation Competition

A 20-year-old man, Amiru Yunusa, from Bauchi State, has emerged the overall winner of the 32nd Qur’anic Recitation Competition held in Katsina.

Similarly, Amina Ahmad from Borno State also emerged overall winner of the female category.

Dr Sani Yunus Birnin-Tudu, the National Coordinator of the Qur’anic Recitation Competition, announced the result of the competition.

The coordinator said that the winners competed for the memorization of the whole Quran with Arabic translation.

He said that 360 participants from 32 states of the federation took part in the competition.

Birnin-Tudu said that the two young Qur’anic reciters in the male and female category emerged victorious at the end of the week-long event.

Birnin-Tudu said that the winners would go home with brand new cars, digital Quran, laptop and N500,00 cash prize each, among others.

The winners in the other five categories of the competition were also given cars.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, the organizers of the competition, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, commended the Katsina State Government for hosting the hitch-free competition.

Zuru said that the competition recorded an increase of 2.7 per cent o0in states participation when compared to 2017. (NAN)