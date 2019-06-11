20-year-old remanded in Badagry over alleged armed robbery

#TrackNigeria: A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded a 20-year-old man, Babangida Sanni, who allegedly robbed a motorcyclist at gunpoint.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, ordered that Sanni should be kept at the Badagry Prison.

The court could not take the plea of the defendant as Hotepo said he needed advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until July 10, for mention.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okoisemo, had told the court that Sanni conspired with some others at large and robbed one Mr Aweda Ismaila of a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AYE 708 WP valued at N230, 000.

Okoisemo said that Sanni and the others committed the offences on May 1 at 9.00p.m. at Ikoga Road in Badagry.

He alleged that Sanni was armed with a cut-to-size gun and one cartridge.

The prosecutor noted that armed robbery contravened Section 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

